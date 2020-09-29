Wind Advisory 11 PM this evening through 8 AM Wednesday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
758 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Plymouth MA, Dukes MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.