Wind Advisory 11 PM this evening through 8 AM Wednesday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

758 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Plymouth MA, Dukes MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.