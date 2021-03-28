Wind Advisory 11 PM this evening through 8 PM Monday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.