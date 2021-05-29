Wind Advisory 2 AM to 7 PM Saturday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
627 PM EDT Fri May 28 2021
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM EDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Coastal Flood Statement
Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
410 PM EDT Fri May 28 2021
* WHAT…Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.2 to 12.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water).
* WHERE…Eastern Plymouth MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Eastern Norfolk MA and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Some water on low lying roads and property.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Do not drive through flooded roadways.