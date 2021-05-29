Wind Advisory 2 AM to 7 PM Saturday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

627 PM EDT Fri May 28 2021

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Coastal Flood Statement

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

410 PM EDT Fri May 28 2021

* WHAT…Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.2 to 12.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Eastern Plymouth MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Eastern Norfolk MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Some water on low lying roads and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Do not drive through flooded roadways.