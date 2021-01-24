You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wind Advisory 3 AM through 1 PM Sunday

Wind Advisory 3 AM through 1 PM Sunday

January 23, 2021


Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
315 PM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

