Wind Advisory 3 AM through 1 PM Sunday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
315 PM EST Sat Jan 23 2021
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.