Wind Advisory 4 AM to 2 PM Saturday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

327 AM EST Fri Mar 3 2023

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 2 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.