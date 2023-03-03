Wind Advisory 4 AM to 2 PM Saturday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
327 AM EST Fri Mar 3 2023
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Barnstable County.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 2 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.