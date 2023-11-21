Wind advisory 4 AM to 4 PM Wednesday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

309 AM EST Tue Nov 21 2023

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts will occur between 7 AM and 2 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.