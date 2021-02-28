Wind Advisory 4 PM Monday through 1 PM Tuesday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

301 PM EST Sun Feb 28 2021

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong winds combined with cold temperatures will produce wind chills around zero early Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.