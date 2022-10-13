Wind Advisory 5 AM to 1 PM Friday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

337 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 1 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.