Wind Advisory 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM Thursday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

418 AM EST Tue Feb 27 2024

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.