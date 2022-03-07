Wind Advisory 7 PM Monday through 3 AM Tuesday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
404 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022
MAZ022>024-072215-
/O.EXB.KBOX.WI.Y.0008.220308T0000Z-220308T0800Z/
Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA-
Including the cities of Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown,
Vineyard Haven, and Nantucket
404 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur through
midnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.