Wind Advisory 7 PM Monday through 3 AM Tuesday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

404 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

MAZ022>024-072215-

/O.EXB.KBOX.WI.Y.0008.220308T0000Z-220308T0800Z/

Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA-

Including the cities of Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown,

Vineyard Haven, and Nantucket

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur through

midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.