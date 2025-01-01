Wind Advisory 7 PM Wednesday to 10 PM Thursday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

152 PM EST Tue Dec 31 2024

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. A few brief gusts up to 60 mph possible Thursday across western and central Massachusetts.

* WHERE…All of Southern New England.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest of the wind gusts will occur during the day on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.