Wind Advisory 8 PM this evening through 5 AM Wednesday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

904 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Suffolk MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Western Norfolk MA, Central Middlesex MA, Western Essex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.