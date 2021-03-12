Wind Advisory 8 PM this evening through 9 AM Saturday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

253 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

* WHERE…All of Southern New England.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.