Wind Advisory 9 AM to 10 PM today



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

313 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Franklin MA, Northern Worcester MA, Western Hampshire MA, Western Hampden MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.