Wind Advisory 9 AM to 6 PM Monday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

307 PM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. A few gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

* WHERE…All of Southern New England.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few trees and large Tree limbs could be blown down. This may result in a few power outages too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.