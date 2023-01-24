Wind Advisory 9 PM Wednesday to 9 AM Thursday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

249 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southern Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and Islands

* WHEN…From 9 PM Wednesday to 9 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds around 35 mph will continue into Thursday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.