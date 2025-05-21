Wind Advisory, Coastal Flood Advisory

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

127 PM EDT Wed May 21 2025

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Coastal Flood Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

200 PM EDT Wed May 21 2025

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Less than a foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.7 to 12.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM to 11 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads remain passable. Low lying areas and roads near Nantucket Harbor, including Easy Street, may experience pockets of shallow flooding less than one foot deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.