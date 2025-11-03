Wind Advisory from 10 PM Monday to 7 PM Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

131 PM EST Mon Nov 3 2025

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.