Wind Advisory from 10 PM this evening through 10 PM Sunday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

255 AM EST Sat Jan 6 2024

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Eastern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.