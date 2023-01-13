You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wind Advisory from 11 PM Thursday through 2 PM Friday

Wind Advisory from 11 PM Thursday through 2 PM Friday

January 12, 2023


Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
321 PM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 