Wind Advisory from 2 AM to 11 AM Friday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

346 PM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.