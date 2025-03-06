Wind Advisory from 7 PM this evening through 7 PM Friday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

219 AM EST Thu Mar 6 2025

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern, northeastern, southeastern, and western Massachusetts, and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.