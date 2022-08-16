Wind Advisory, High Surf Advisory

Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 314 PM EDT Tue…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM EDT WEDNESDAY…
*WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
High Surf Advisory
Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 PM EDT Tue Aug 16th, 2022
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet expected in the
surf zone.
* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA,
Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.