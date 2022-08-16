Wind Advisory, High Surf Advisory

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 314 PM EDT Tue…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM EDT WEDNESDAY…

*WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 PM EDT Tue Aug 16th, 2022

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet expected in the

surf zone.

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA,

Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.