Wind Advisory from noon to midnight Friday

Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
324 PM EDT Thu Apr 29 2021
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…All of Southern New England.
* WHEN…From noon Friday to midnight EDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.