Wind Advisory from noon to midnight Friday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

324 PM EDT Thu Apr 29 2021

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…All of Southern New England.

* WHEN…From noon Friday to midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.