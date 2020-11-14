Wind Advisory in effect from 5 PM Sunday through 1 AM Monday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

339 PM EST Sat Nov 14 2020

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 1 AM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 1 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.