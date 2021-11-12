Wind Advisory in effect until 7 PM



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

412 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph are expected.

* WHERE…The South coasts of both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as portions of eastern Massachusetts.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.