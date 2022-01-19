Wind Advisory noon to 6 PM



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

243 PM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Eastern Plymouth MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.