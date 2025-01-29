Wind Advisory through 1 AM Thursday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

622 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2025

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.