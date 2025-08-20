Wind Advisory through 2 PM Friday, High Surf Advisory continues through Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

146 PM EDT Wed Aug 20 2025

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 2 PM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Thursday to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest winds expected near Nantucket and the outer portions of Cape Cod.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.



High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

314 PM EDT Wed Aug 20 2025

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 18 feet in the surf zone.

* WHERE…Southern Plymouth MA and Barnstable MA Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.