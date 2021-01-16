Wind Advisory until 2 PM today



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

303 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.