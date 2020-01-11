Wind Advisory until 4 PM Sunday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

108 PM EST Sat Jan 11 2020

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 45 and 55 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode

Island.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM EST Sunday. The strongest of the winds will be near daybreak Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will come in two pulses. The first will be through late this afternoon, before winds diminish some this evening. The second pulse of strong winds will occur toward daybreak Sunday and continue into Sunday afternoon. The second pulse of winds near daybreak Sunday is expected to be the strongest, where some wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.