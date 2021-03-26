Wind Advisory until 5 AM Saturday

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

129 PM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.