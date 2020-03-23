You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wind Advisory until 8 AM

Wind Advisory until 8 AM

March 23, 2020

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
453 PM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

