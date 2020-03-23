Wind Advisory until 8 AM

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

453 PM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.