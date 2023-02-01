Wind Chill Watch for late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon



Wind Chill Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

311 AM EST Wed Feb 1 2023

…WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In addition to the dangerously low wind chills, strong northwest winds may cause power outages Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.