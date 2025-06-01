You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Windsurfer rescued off Harwich

Video: Windsurfer rescued off Harwich

June 1, 2025


HARWICH – A windsurfer ran into distress in the strong winds off Bank Street Beach in Harwich sometime after 8 AM. The Harbormaster and Coast Guard were able to rescue the victim and bring him into shore. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by Jake O’ Callaghan/CWN

