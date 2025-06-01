Video: Windsurfer rescued off Harwich

HARWICH – A windsurfer ran into distress in the strong winds off Bank Street Beach in Harwich sometime after 8 AM. The Harbormaster and Coast Guard were able to rescue the victim and bring him into shore. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo and video by Jake O’ Callaghan/CWN
June 1, 2025
