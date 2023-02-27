Winter Storm Warning 9 PM this evening through 7 PM Tuesday



Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

317 AM EST Mon Feb 27 2023

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts.

* WHEN…The snow should develop between 10 pm and 2 am Tuesday morning. Snow continues on Tuesday impacting the morning commute. Snow will diminish in intensity Tuesday afternoon and may even mix with or change to rain near the coast. In addition…temps rising above freezing will likely limit the impact for the Tuesday afternoon commute.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult late Monday night. The Tuesday morning commute is our biggest concern.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.