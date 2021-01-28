Winter Storm Watch from Friday morning through Friday evening



Winter Storm Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

353 PM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. The greatest risk is east of Hyannis from Provincetown to Chatham and Nantucket.

* WHEN…From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Near blizzard conditions are possible in the areas mentioned. The hazardous conditions could result in difficult travel due to low visibilities, strong winds and slick roads. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is uncertainty to where the heaviest snow will set up. If the band stays further offshore then the snowfall accumulations will be less. Even if the snow amounts are less still expect travel impacts due to reduced visibility from snow in combination with the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.