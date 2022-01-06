Winter Storm Watch from late tonight through Friday evening



Winter Storm Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

324 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Barnstable and Dukes Counties.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.