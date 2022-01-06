Winter Storm Watch from late tonight through Friday evening

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
324 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Barnstable and Dukes Counties.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.