Winter Storm Watch from Sunday morning through late Sunday night

February 5, 2021

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
327 PM EST Fri Feb 5 2021

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From Sunday morning through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

