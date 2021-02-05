Winter Storm Watch from Sunday morning through late Sunday night

Winter Storm Watch
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
327 PM EST Fri Feb 5 2021
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From Sunday morning through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.