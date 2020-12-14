Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon



Winter Storm Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

345 PM EST Mon Dec 14 2020

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph along the immediate coast.

* WHERE…Northern Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

* WHEN…From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow developing by Wednesday evening and becoming heavy at times Wednesday night into early Thursday. Snow tapering off by Thursday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.