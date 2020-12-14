Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
345 PM EST Mon Dec 14 2020
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph along the immediate coast.
* WHERE…Northern Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.
* WHEN…From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow developing by Wednesday evening and becoming heavy at times Wednesday night into early Thursday. Snow tapering off by Thursday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.