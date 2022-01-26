You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of predicted major storm Saturday

January 26, 2022


Winter Storm Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
259 PM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph, especially
on Cape Cod.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is still uncertainty regarding the track of the storm. The axis of heaviest snowfall may shift with later forecasts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

