Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of predicted major storm Saturday

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
259 PM EST Wed Jan 26 2022
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph, especially
on Cape Cod.
* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is still uncertainty regarding the track of the storm. The axis of heaviest snowfall may shift with later forecasts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.