Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of predicted major storm Saturday



Winter Storm Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

259 PM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph, especially

on Cape Cod.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is still uncertainty regarding the track of the storm. The axis of heaviest snowfall may shift with later forecasts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.