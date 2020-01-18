Winter Weather Advisory 4 PM today to 1 AM Sunday

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
422 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Barnstable MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The bulk of the accumulating snow falls late this afternoon into tonight. Snow may mix with or change to rain by midnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.