You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Winter Weather Advisory 4 PM today to 1 AM Sunday

Winter Weather Advisory 4 PM today to 1 AM Sunday

January 18, 2020


Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
422 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Barnstable MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The bulk of the accumulating snow falls late this afternoon into tonight. Snow may mix with or change to rain by midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 