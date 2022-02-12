You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Winter Weather Advisory 7 AM Sunday to 6 AM Monday

February 12, 2022


Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
328 PM EST Sat Feb 12 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mainly light snow is expected during Sunday with brief heavier snow possible Sunday night. Heaviest accumulation will be from eastern Plymouth county to Cape Cod.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

