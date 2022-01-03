Winter Weather Advisory, Coastal Flood Advisory



Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

334 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable MA County. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions as roads become snow covered this afternoon and evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the late day/evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…the leading edge of accumulating snow will likely move across Cape Cod this afternoon and evening. Expect a sharp cutoff in snow totals, ranging from several inches of snow to not much if any, from south to north.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Coastal Flood Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

338 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (3.3 to 13.0 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Coastal flooding is expected along the North Shore from Marblehead northward along the coast to Newburyport. The combination of high tides and a modest storm surge will result in flooding of some immediate coastal roads and some road closures are anticipated. Minor coastal flooding begins on Easy Street in Nantucket. Minor coastal flooding occurs along Morrissey Boulevard in Boston.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.