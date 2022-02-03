Winter Weather Advisory for ice from 10 AM to 7 PM Friday

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
244 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet around midday Friday with a flash freeze as temperatures fall below freezing. The precipitation may end as a brief period of light snow Friday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.