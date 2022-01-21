Winter Weather Advisory for “ocean effect” snow



Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

841 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Scattered Ocean effect snow showers at times through Saturday afternoon. Total Snow Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Eastern Plymouth MA and Barnstable MA Counties.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of ocean effect snow showers will impact the region through Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations will vary considerably over short distances given the snow will fall in scattered narrow bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.