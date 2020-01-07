Winter Weather Advisory from 10 PM tonight through 5 AM Wednesday



Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1131 AM EST Tue Jan 7 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Snow covered and slippery roads are expected, but snow moves out prior to morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Still some uncertainty about the storm track. Rain may mix in with snow on the Outer Cape and Nantucket, especially during precipitation onset but should change over to snow. Snow rates could exceed one inch per hour with reduced visibility for a brief time overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling, especially late tonight and during the pre-dawn hours.