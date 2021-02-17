Winter Weather Advisory from noon Thursday through 7 PM Friday



Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

338 PM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires, and Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.