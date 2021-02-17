Winter Weather Advisory from noon Thursday through 7 PM Friday

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
338 PM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires, and Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.