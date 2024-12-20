Winter Weather Advisory until 4 AM Saturday

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
200 PM EST Fri Dec 20 2024
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.