Winter Weather Advisory until 4 AM Saturday

December 20, 2024


Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
200 PM EST Fri Dec 20 2024

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

