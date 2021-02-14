You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Winter Weather Advisory until noon Sunday

Winter Weather Advisory until noon Sunday

February 13, 2021

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
845 PM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…Until noon EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

