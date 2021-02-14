Winter Weather Advisory until noon Sunday

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
845 PM EST Sat Feb 13 2021
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…Until noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.